Parents charged with murder after Paulding newborn dies from alcohol poisoning

“During the course of the search warrant, detectives located evidence of the crime as well as a firearm,” Henson said. “Colvin, who is a convicted felon, is not allowed to be in close proximity or possess a firearm.”

The following day, the baby died from the amount of alcohol in its system, police said. The blood-alcohol level was not released, but doctors said it was more than four times .08, the legal limit for Georgia drivers.

Both Dunn and Colvin were arrested and charged with malice murder, second-degree murder, first-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct, according to police. Colvin was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a parole violation. Both suspects were being held without bond Tuesday at the Paulding jail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047 or submit a tip via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.