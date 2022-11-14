BreakingNews
Republican Rep. Jon Burns picked as speaker of the Georgia House
ajc logo
X

Overnight SWAT standoff ends with 2 Georgia police officers injured

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Two Georgia police officers were injured during an encounter with a man at a home in Butts County that led to an hours-long SWAT standoff, according to authorities.

Jackson police were called to a home in the Fox Hollow subdivision about a “disturbance” Sunday evening, the Georgia State Patrol said. While officers were inside, the man, later identified as Donald River Waits, opened fire on the officers, according to the GSP.

One officer was struck by shrapnel and the other broke her leg while jumping out of a window. Both injuries were not life-threatening, according to the state patrol.

Waits then barricaded himself inside the home, and the Butts County SWAT team was requested, along with some troopers.

By 4 a.m., the state patrol’s SWAT team was called in. They made entry to the home around 5:30 a.m. and Waits was taken into custody without further incident. It was not clear what charges he faces.

No other details about the incident were released.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Republican Rep. Jon Burns picked as speaker of the Georgia House38m ago

Credit: Valdosta Today

Valdosta prof’s ‘woke’ lesson draws parent fire, free speech support
6h ago

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC

The Jolt: State House Republicans to pick Ralston successor
6h ago

Credit: AJC file photos

Think tank: Trump in legal peril in Fulton as he preps White House bid
4h ago

Credit: AJC file photos

Think tank: Trump in legal peril in Fulton as he preps White House bid
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Bradley’s Buzz: Whom should Georgia Tech hire? Beats me
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink

BREAKING: SWAT units respond to barricaded burglary suspects in NW Atlanta
16m ago
Man dies after being found shot in vehicle in SW Atlanta
28m ago
Police: Man with head injury found dead in downtown Atlanta
2h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
23h ago
Another term in hand, Brian Kemp solidifies political network
6h ago
Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top