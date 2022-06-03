Porch fire uproots residents at Norcross apartment complex

Gwinnett firefighters got reports of a porch fire at the Rosemont Peachtree Corners apartments along Westchase Village Lane in Norcross shortly before 1 a.m. By the time crews arrived, the fire had spread to an attic space and flames were shooting up through an HVAC system and protruding through the roof of a structure, fire officials said.

The building was evacuated while crews worked to extinguish the blaze. The roof collapsed above the apartment where the fire began.