Overnight fire in DeKalb displaces 13 families

A total of 18 apartments were destroyed and 13 families displaced when a fire broke out at the Kensington Apartments in Decatur before dawn Saturday.

Credit: DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Thirteen families were displaced by a fire that destroyed 18 units at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Saturday.

The blaze broke out at the Kensington Apartments along Clubhouse Circle East in Decatur shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Flames were already shooting through the roof when DeKalb fire crews responded to extinguish the fire. A fire department spokesperson said the flames were so extensive, crews had to call for backup from a second firehouse.

No injuries were reported from the fire, according to officials.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents and investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Flames were shooting through the roof by the time fire crews arrived on scene and grew so extensive that assistance from another fire house became necessary.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

