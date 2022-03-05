Overnight fire in DeKalb displaces 13 families

Thirteen families were displaced by a fire that destroyed 18 units at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Saturday.
The blaze broke out at the Kensington Apartments along Clubhouse Circle East in Decatur shortly after 1:30 a.m.
Flames were already shooting through the roof when DeKalb fire crews responded to extinguish the fire. A fire department spokesperson said the flames were so extensive, crews had to call for backup from a second firehouse.
No injuries were reported from the fire, according to officials.
The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents and investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.
Credit: DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department
Credit: DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department
