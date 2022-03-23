‘Our hearts are broken’: Atlanta police grieving officer’s death

“Our hearts are broken,” the post read. “The PAU team, his Zone 5 co-workers (where he spent many years), and all who knew him are struggling to manage the emotions of such a sudden loss.”

In a statement, the department described Chester as a compassionate person who loved being a police officer and always wore his heart on his sleeve.

“He wore his uniform with pride, took policing seriously and he expected the best out of everyone,” APD said. “He trained his fellow officers with clarity of purpose and enthusiasm unique only to those who understand the assignment.”

Chester joined the Atlanta Police Department in June 2006 and stayed nearly nine years before leaving in 2015 to work in the private sector, the department said. He returned four years later and had been there since.

Those who worked alongside him said they will miss the way the energetic officer burst through the door each afternoon eager to start his shift. He regularly brought in chocolate bars, snacks and drinks to share with his colleagues, and once handed out individually wrapped packages of tissues.

“Today, we are making good use of our Kleenex as we all fight to get through each moment in our new reality without him,” the department wrote. “It’s odd how the little things now mean more than ever.”

Chester’s funeral service will be held Saturday afternoon in his hometown of McComb, Mississippi. A local memorial service is scheduled for April 23 at the Vision Cathedral of Atlanta, where Chester attended for 15 years, serving as a deacon, a ministry leader, a security member and an usher.

“He loved his church and he exemplified it through his dedicated service,” Vision Cathedral wrote in a social media post. “We will forever remember his high praise, contagious smile and loving presence.”