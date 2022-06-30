Officials arrest 2 and seize 4 dogs from Grayson home following after shooting

Police said two groups began shooting at one another as they argued in front of the Grayson residence in the Haynes Crossing subdivision. Nearby homes were damaged by stray bullets. Investigators have not developed any suspects or determined a motive for the shootout.

The shooting prompted Gwinnett detectives, animal control officers and Health Department officials to raid the home on Wednesday. The inspectors found blood, feces, urine, and drug-related objects spread throughout the house, according to the release.

Progress Residential, the single-family rental home company that owns the home, was cited for five violations related to the conditions.

Both Wright and Nelson remailed in custody at the Gwinnett County jail on $2,950 bail late Thursday afternoon, according to online booking records.

Gwinnett County police continue to investigate the double shooting outside the home Sunday. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.