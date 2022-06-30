ajc logo
Officials arrest 2 and seize 4 dogs from Grayson home following after shooting

A raid at a Gwinnett County home Wednesday led to the residents being cited for nearly 70 violation, including 52 animal welfare charges, police said.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Gwinnett County authorities seized four dogs found in “appalling living conditions” after police and animal welfare investigators raided a Grayson home Wednesday.

A man and woman living in the squalor were arrested. Police charged Kiante Latrell Nelson, 19, and Lashanae Elizabeth Wright with maintaining a disorderly house, according to a news release from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Investigators issued about 70 citations during the raid, including 52 violations tied to animal neglect charges.

Police said authorities had been called to the home in the 1300 block of Tullifenney Court 65 times since Jan. 1, 2021, for noise complaints, domestic disturbances, illegal street races and even shootings.

The most recent shooting occurred at the home Sunday afternoon when two men were shot. Both victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening wounds, officials said in Thursday’s news release.

Police said two groups began shooting at one another as they argued in front of the Grayson residence in the Haynes Crossing subdivision. Nearby homes were damaged by stray bullets. Investigators have not developed any suspects or determined a motive for the shootout.

The shooting prompted Gwinnett detectives, animal control officers and Health Department officials to raid the home on Wednesday. The inspectors found blood, feces, urine, and drug-related objects spread throughout the house, according to the release.

Progress Residential, the single-family rental home company that owns the home, was cited for five violations related to the conditions.

Both Wright and Nelson remailed in custody at the Gwinnett County jail on $2,950 bail late Thursday afternoon, according to online booking records.

Gwinnett County police continue to investigate the double shooting outside the home Sunday. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

