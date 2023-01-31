X
Officer, suspect shot at East Dublin trailer park, GBI says

Credit: GBI

Credit: GBI

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

A man shot an East Dublin police officer and the officer returned fire Monday in a Laurens County trailer park, state officials said.

An East Dublin Police Department officer was called to Ponderosa Park, a trailer park along Corbett Street, at about 2:30 p.m. regarding a shots fired call, the GBI said. The officer arrived at the scene, got out of his vehicle and was “immediately” shot, according to the agency. The GBI identified the suspected shooter as 35-year-old David Jermaine Fountain.

“The officer returned fire, shooting Fountain,” the GBI said.

Investigators said they were able to determine that Fountain lived at the location and was shooting at a mobile home at the trailer park before the officer arrived.

The officer and Fountain were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Fountain was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for further treatment and the officer was soon released from the hospital.

Arrest warrants have been obtained for Fountain, who the GBI said is facing charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer and aggravated assault.

Monday’s incident is the 10th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.

