Off-duty Atlanta cop has shootout with man who tries to break into his car, home

An off-duty Atlanta police officer got into a gunfight Thursday evening with a man who tried to break into his car and force his way into the cop’s Bankhead home, a police spokesman confirmed.
Now Atlanta police are investigating the incident, which unfolded around 5 p.m. along Proctor Street on the city’s northwest side.
According to a department statement, officers responded to reports of the attempted home invasion and met with the off-duty policeman, who told them the suspect tried breaking into his car, then his home.
The officer said when he confronted the alleged robber, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire on him. In turn, the off-duty cop used his city-issued gun to return fire, police said.
Investigators did not release the name of the officer, but noted he was not injured during the shootout.
The suspect, who was not identified, was able to escape and remains on the run, according to police.
About the Author