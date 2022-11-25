Nonprofit launched year after man killed in unsolved Midtown shooting

Though Brown explained that the family has focused efforts on the organization, they are still hopeful authorities will eventually be able to provide some answers in Flanigan’s death.

He was found shot multiple times and declared dead at the scene, authorities previously said. Four suspects in a dark sedan parked outside SkyHouse Midtown, located on the corner of West Peachtree and 12th streets, after Flanigan arrived, police said. They waited in their car as Flanigan went up the elevator.

The suspects then got out and crossed the street. When Flanigan got off the elevator, they took his backpack and shot him, according to police.

Surveillance footage seems to show the suspects parking the sedan, waiting for Flanigan in the parking garage and then driving away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.