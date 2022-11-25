ajc logo
Nonprofit launched year after man killed in unsolved Midtown shooting

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

While Atlanta police continue working to make arrests in a deadly shooting at a Midtown parking garage a year ago, the victim’s family has launched a nonprofit in hopes of keeping at-risk children away from crime.

Four suspects gunned down 26-year-old Keith Flanigan inside the garage of the SkyHouse Midtown apartments on Nov. 8, 2021, police previously said. Surveillance footage of the suspects and their vehicles was released by police a day after the shooting, but no arrests have been made.

Flanigan’s family spent their Wednesday providing hot meals and blankets to those in need in DeKalb County. The event was an opportunity to talk about their nonprofit, the “Keith Markel Money Mouse Flanigan Foundation,” which will use sports and business to help children living in communities filled with violence, Flanigan’s grandmother, Selinda Brown, told Channel 2 Action News.

“We are going to try and reach them, so they can earn their own money and try to keep children from robbing and stealing,” Brown said.

For the family, the nonprofit is a way to celebrate Flanigan’s legacy. Brown told Channel 2 that her grandson loved kids and coaching football.

Though Brown explained that the family has focused efforts on the organization, they are still hopeful authorities will eventually be able to provide some answers in Flanigan’s death.

Explore4 suspects sought in Midtown high-rise homicide

He was found shot multiple times and declared dead at the scene, authorities previously said. Four suspects in a dark sedan parked outside SkyHouse Midtown, located on the corner of West Peachtree and 12th streets, after Flanigan arrived, police said. They waited in their car as Flanigan went up the elevator.

The suspects then got out and crossed the street. When Flanigan got off the elevator, they took his backpack and shot him, according to police.

Surveillance footage seems to show the suspects parking the sedan, waiting for Flanigan in the parking garage and then driving away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

