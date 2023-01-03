New Year’s celebratory gunfire leaves 3 injured, including teen, police say

At least three people, including a teenage boy, were shot by celebratory gunfire as thousands packed Atlanta for New Year’s festivities over the weekend, authorities said.
Atlanta police said the first two victims were injured within a quarter mile of the Peach Drop event at Underground Atlanta. The event, which was back after a four-year hiatus, was expected to see between 50,000 to 60,000 people.
In the first case, a 17-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet at around 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the area of Peachtree Street and Wall Street, police said. About 30 minutes later, police said a man was shot in the area of 74 Alabama Street. The two locations are within a block of the Peach Drop.
Both victims were described as stable and taken to hospitals. They are believed to have been struck by celebratory gunfire that came from other locations that were not disclosed by police.
The third person was shot around 1:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Hill Street, police said. The victim and several other people were outside firing guns in the air when someone accidentally shot the victim, according to authorities.
The victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Police said the victim declined to pursue prosecution due to it being accidental.
Back at the Underground Atlanta, thousands of spectators watched the Peach Drop from nearby rooftops. They included Lyndon Winchester, who was watching the tail-end of the event when he heard shots ring out, he told Channel 2 Action News.
“By that time, the actual peach drop was already finished so I thought it was just some fireworks. Somebody in the city letting off some fireworks or maybe a car passing by,” he told the news station.
The Atlanta Police Department warned against any celebratory gunfire during the New Year’s festivities. The department also said it was increasing security measures, which included banning guns and utilizing air and drone units.
“Number one, it’s illegal and it’s extremely dangerous,” police Maj. Gary Harper said during a public safety briefing on Dec. 29. “Often the people who are affected by the celebratory gunfire have nothing to do with the event at all. Bullets just travel where they’re gonna go.”
The department also said it was enforcing the city’s 11 p.m. curfew for juveniles. In order to attend late events, children and teens had to be accompanied by adults.
Police did not say if they had identified the origin of the first two shootings.
— Staff writer Alexis Stevens contributed to this report
About the Author