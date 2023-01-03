New Year’s celebratory gunfire leaves 3 injured, including teen, police say

The victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Police said the victim declined to pursue prosecution due to it being accidental.

Back at the Underground Atlanta, thousands of spectators watched the Peach Drop from nearby rooftops. They included Lyndon Winchester, who was watching the tail-end of the event when he heard shots ring out, he told Channel 2 Action News.

“By that time, the actual peach drop was already finished so I thought it was just some fireworks. Somebody in the city letting off some fireworks or maybe a car passing by,” he told the news station.

The Atlanta Police Department warned against any celebratory gunfire during the New Year’s festivities. The department also said it was increasing security measures, which included banning guns and utilizing air and drone units.

“Number one, it’s illegal and it’s extremely dangerous,” police Maj. Gary Harper said during a public safety briefing on Dec. 29. “Often the people who are affected by the celebratory gunfire have nothing to do with the event at all. Bullets just travel where they’re gonna go.”

The department also said it was enforcing the city’s 11 p.m. curfew for juveniles. In order to attend late events, children and teens had to be accompanied by adults.

Police did not say if they had identified the origin of the first two shootings.

— Staff writer Alexis Stevens contributed to this report