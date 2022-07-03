Multiple people injured after man crashes through Paulding gas station parking lot

The crash took place just after 10 a.m. at the Exxon on Ga. 101 across from the Roses Store in the Union community. A white GMC Sierra crew cab truck was traveling south on Ga. 101 toward the intersection with Ga. 120 when the driver appeared to purposefully drive off the road and through the gas station’s sign, according to a Paulding sheriff’s office news release.

The vehicle continued on to hit multiple vehicles in the parking lot and some gas pumps, the news release states. Bystanders then approached the truck to check on the driver, who took out a handgun and attempted to take his own life.