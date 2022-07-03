Multiple people injured after man crashes through Paulding gas station parking lot

Several people were injured at a Paulding County gas station Sunday morning after a man crashed through the parking lot before attempting to take his own life, authorities confirmed.
The crash took place just after 10 a.m. at the Exxon on Ga. 101 across from the Roses Store in the Union community. A white GMC Sierra crew cab truck was traveling south on Ga. 101 toward the intersection with Ga. 120 when the driver appeared to purposefully drive off the road and through the gas station’s sign, according to a Paulding sheriff’s office news release.
The vehicle continued on to hit multiple vehicles in the parking lot and some gas pumps, the news release states. Bystanders then approached the truck to check on the driver, who took out a handgun and attempted to take his own life.
The man was rushed to an Atlanta area hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
Several people who were at the gas station at the time of the incident were injured, authorities said. As of Sunday afternoon, none of their injuries were life-threatening.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office via the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047.
If you or anyone you know is contemplating suicide, or if you are concerned for someone else, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24-hour support. Call 1-800-273-8255.
