BreakingNews
US jobless claim applications fall to lowest in 14 weeks
ajc logo
X

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with Atlanta school bus, police say

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

A motorcycle and school bus collided along a busy road in northwest Atlanta early Thursday morning, according to officials.

Details are limited, but Atlanta Public School officials confirmed the school bus was carrying one student when it was struck around 5:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Bolton Road, right at the intersection with Hollywood Road. Both the student and the driver are uninjured, school officials said.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition, Atlanta police said.

Details about what caused the crash were not released.

The motorcycle was on its side in front of the school bus, and the bus’ windshield was shattered.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Bolton Road was closed and reopened around 8 a.m., according to Channel 2 Action News.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Excuse me? No tailgating?3h ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp won’t back Biden’s plan to elevate Georgia in 2024 primary vote
10h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

The Jolt: Georgia Republicans split over bitter McCarthy speaker battle
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Should Georgia fear the Horned Frogs?
22h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Should Georgia fear the Horned Frogs?
22h ago

Credit: Ben Birchhall

Report: Prince Harry says William attacked him during row
36m ago
The Latest

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly, dry start to the day
2h ago
Sheriff: Fulton jail contract employee arrested, caught smuggling contraband
14h ago
Hampton police searching for white SUV suspected in pedestrian hit-and-run
15h ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top