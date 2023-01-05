Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with Atlanta school bus, police say

A motorcycle and school bus collided along a busy road in northwest Atlanta early Thursday morning, according to officials.
Details are limited, but Atlanta Public School officials confirmed the school bus was carrying one student when it was struck around 5:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Bolton Road, right at the intersection with Hollywood Road. Both the student and the driver are uninjured, school officials said.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition, Atlanta police said.
Details about what caused the crash were not released.
The motorcycle was on its side in front of the school bus, and the bus’ windshield was shattered.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Bolton Road was closed and reopened around 8 a.m., according to Channel 2 Action News.
About the Author