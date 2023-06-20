Mother of alleged shooter charged in case of East Point 9-year-old killed

Investigators have charged a woman in the case of a 9-year-old boy shot to death earlier this month, the East Point police chief said Tuesday.

Shaharra White was arrested last week and charged with two counts of influencing a witness, according to police. She was released Thursday after posting a $10,000 bond, Fulton County jail records show. Additional charges are possible, Chief Shawn Buchanan told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

White is the mother of another 9-year-old boy who investigators believe fired the deadly shot.

On June 3, King Javier Black said he was going outside to play, his mother previously said.

Less than five minutes later, there was a knock at her front door, Joy Black said.

“King’s been shot!”

A neighbor drove her to King’s side. He was on the ground behind a home on East Washington Avenue in East Point. She held his hand and told him to hang on, remaining beside him until an ambulance arrived.

King made it through surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital, but the bullet pierced his lung and a main artery and he had many internal injuries. His 65-pound body wasn’t strong enough to survive, his mother said. He died several hours after being shot and nine days after finishing third grade at Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School.

The funeral for King is planned for Friday in Kalamazoo, Michigan, according to his obituary.

“King greeted everyone with a huge smile, a warm hug, and those precious ‘puppy dog’ eyes that seemed to stare into your soul,” his obituary states. “His personality and unending energy were undeniable.”