BreakingNews
BREAKING: 2 killed in triple shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
X

Mother of alleged shooter charged in case of East Point 9-year-old killed

Credit: Family photo

Credit: Family photo

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Investigators have charged a woman in the case of a 9-year-old boy shot to death earlier this month, the East Point police chief said Tuesday.

Shaharra White was arrested last week and charged with two counts of influencing a witness, according to police. She was released Thursday after posting a $10,000 bond, Fulton County jail records show. Additional charges are possible, Chief Shawn Buchanan told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

White is the mother of another 9-year-old boy who investigators believe fired the deadly shot.

On June 3, King Javier Black said he was going outside to play, his mother previously said.

ExploreA 9-year-old East Point boy went out to play. He was fatally shot moments later

Less than five minutes later, there was a knock at her front door, Joy Black said.

“King’s been shot!”

A neighbor drove her to King’s side. He was on the ground behind a home on East Washington Avenue in East Point. She held his hand and told him to hang on, remaining beside him until an ambulance arrived.

King made it through surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital, but the bullet pierced his lung and a main artery and he had many internal injuries. His 65-pound body wasn’t strong enough to survive, his mother said. He died several hours after being shot and nine days after finishing third grade at Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School.

The funeral for King is planned for Friday in Kalamazoo, Michigan, according to his obituary.

“King greeted everyone with a huge smile, a warm hug, and those precious ‘puppy dog’ eyes that seemed to stare into your soul,” his obituary states. “His personality and unending energy were undeniable.”

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE ON THE ROAD: ‘The Holy City’ was also major hub in slave trade4h ago

Credit: AP

Will Trump’s Florida trial impact Georgia indictments?
1h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

EXCLUSIVE: Google, Dickens surprise community leader with award, $100K
2h ago

Credit: Toni Odejimi

Paine College to partner with Augusta National, others to invest in future
1h ago

Credit: Toni Odejimi

Paine College to partner with Augusta National, others to invest in future
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

No elections takeover: Georgia board clears Fulton County
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

BREAKING: 2 killed in triple shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
16m ago
Vigil marking anniversary of teen deaths turns deadly when gunfire erupts
2h ago
Officials urge water safety following recent drownings in North Georgia
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
12h ago
A journey through Southern Black history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top