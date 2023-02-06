Mother charged with DUI after Bartow crash kills 5-year-old son, injures toddler

Autumn Nicole Teems Clark, 33, of Rockmart, is facing DUI and vehicular homicide charges after her 5-year-old son, Malich Clark, died from his injuries at the scene, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

A trooper responded around 4:50 a.m. to the crash on Ga. 113 near Gordon McCormick Road. Investigators said Clark was driving a Hyundai Sonata south on the highway when she failed to maintain her lane and drove into a grassy median. The front of the vehicle struck a culvert and overturned several times before coming to a stop in the median, the GSP said.