Mother charged with DUI after Bartow crash kills 5-year-old son, injures toddler

A mother suspected of drunken driving was arrested after one of her children died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday morning in Bartow County, authorities said.
Autumn Nicole Teems Clark, 33, of Rockmart, is facing DUI and vehicular homicide charges after her 5-year-old son, Malich Clark, died from his injuries at the scene, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
A trooper responded around 4:50 a.m. to the crash on Ga. 113 near Gordon McCormick Road. Investigators said Clark was driving a Hyundai Sonata south on the highway when she failed to maintain her lane and drove into a grassy median. The front of the vehicle struck a culvert and overturned several times before coming to a stop in the median, the GSP said.
After the wreck, the woman and her 1-year old son were taken to Atrium Health Floyd in Rome for minor injuries. Clark was then transferred to the Bartow jail, where she also faces charges of failure to maintain lane and a seat belt violation, jail records show.
The 1-year-old was released to his father, officials said.
A follow-up investigation into the crash is being conducted by the GSP’s specialized collision reconstruction team.
