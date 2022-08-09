ajc logo
Morrow’s former police chief mourned

Former Morrow police Chief Jimmy Callaway died this week, the department said.

Credit: Morrow police

Former Morrow police Chief Jimmy Callaway died this week, the department said.

Credit: Morrow police

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

A veteran officer and the former City of Morrow police chief died this week, the department announced.

James “Jimmy” Callaway began working in Morrow in 2006 and served as chief from 2016 until 2020. At the time of his death, Callaway served as the director of state investigations for the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, also known as POST.

“Chief Callaway left a tremendous legacy at MPD, and our team is shocked and saddened by his sudden passing,” Morrow police posted on social media. “We ask that you keep the Callaway family, and especially his wife and daughters, in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”

No further details were released about Callaway’s death. Funeral arrangements were pending.

Before joining the Morrow department, Callaway served with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and the MARTA police department. He has been president of the Georgia Gang Investigators’ Association since 2017.

Several metro law enforcement agencies posted their condolences on social media. The Senoia police department said Callaway’s daughter currently serves as a school resource officer in the Coweta town.

“Our community has lost a true gentleman, with a devoted servant’s heart,” Coweta Sheriff Lenn Wood said. “Law enforcement has lost a tremendous advocate and a loving brother. He was a voice for everyone in this profession. His family has lost a loving husband and proud father. I grieve with his family. I grieve with law enforcement. I grieve with our community.”

