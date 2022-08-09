Morrow’s former police chief mourned

James “Jimmy” Callaway began working in Morrow in 2006 and served as chief from 2016 until 2020. At the time of his death, Callaway served as the director of state investigations for the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, also known as POST.

“Chief Callaway left a tremendous legacy at MPD, and our team is shocked and saddened by his sudden passing,” Morrow police posted on social media. “We ask that you keep the Callaway family, and especially his wife and daughters, in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”