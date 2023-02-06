X
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Spring-like temps to start the week; more rain comes later

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Spring is just six weeks away, and metro Atlanta is getting a preview this week.

After a chilly start with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s, it’s going to warm up into the mid-to-upper 60s Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday is going to see highs climb into the 70s, giving it a late March, early April afternoon feel.

“It’s definitely dress-in-layers weather,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “You’re gonna need the heavier coats in the morning. Short sleeves, probably, for the afternoon, maybe after school and after work.”

The spring-like weather won’t stick around for long, though.

“When you get that warm this time of year, usually it means that there are some changes in rain right around the corner,” Monahan said. “We’re gonna see that toward the end of the week.”

Rain moves back into the forecast with a 60% chance on Thursday as a cold front moves into the area.

Temperatures will stay mild as the rain comes down, Monahan said, but colder air that is right behind the front will reach the area by the weekend. Lows will plummet into the 30s and highs will only reach the low-to-mid-50s on Saturday and Sunday.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

