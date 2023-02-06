MONDAY’S WEATHER: Spring-like temps to start the week; more rain comes later

After a chilly start with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s, it’s going to warm up into the mid-to-upper 60s Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday is going to see highs climb into the 70s, giving it a late March, early April afternoon feel.

“It’s definitely dress-in-layers weather,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “You’re gonna need the heavier coats in the morning. Short sleeves, probably, for the afternoon, maybe after school and after work.”