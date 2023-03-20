MONDAY’S WEATHER: Frigid start to the first day of spring

With Monday morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s for much of the area, a freeze warning is in effect until noon, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch will be in place later this evening and overnight, which is expected to be elevated to a freeze warning.

Temperatures will warm up a bit more than yesterday, but not by much. The high will top out in the mid-50s by the time spring officially starts at 5:24 p.m., according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. That’s about 10 degrees below the average high for this time of year.