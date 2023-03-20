MONDAY’S WEATHER: Frigid start to the first day of spring

BreakingNews
3 people found shot to death in Rockdale home
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Spring is just hours away, but it doesn’t really feel like it in North Georgia.

With Monday morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s for much of the area, a freeze warning is in effect until noon, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch will be in place later this evening and overnight, which is expected to be elevated to a freeze warning.

Temperatures will warm up a bit more than yesterday, but not by much. The high will top out in the mid-50s by the time spring officially starts at 5:24 p.m., according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. That’s about 10 degrees below the average high for this time of year.

It’ll stay cold overnight and tomorrow morning, but a gradual warming pattern will start to set in by Tuesday afternoon with an expected high in the 60s, Monahan said. Wednesday will be even warmer, with a high near 70 degrees, and later in the week, we will see highs in the 80s.

No rain is in the forecast until Friday when the chance of afternoon isolated showers goes up to 30%.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

