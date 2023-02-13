MONDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly start but milder temps ahead

After a cold weekend and even some snow in higher elevations of North Georgia, the area is in for a big warm-up this week, according to the forecast.
The cold air is lingering Monday morning ahead of daybreak, but temperatures will climb steadily into the low to mid-60s as the day goes on with no rain in sight.
“That’s a little bit above average for this time of year. We should be in the upper 50s instead,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
It’ll be similar conditions on Tuesday. Wednesday will, too, but there will be a chance of light showers, Monahan said. More rain will come Thursday when temperatures will climb up near 70 degrees just before another cold front moves into the area that afternoon and evening into Friday.
“That’s going to be the recipe, the ingredients for some potentially strong storms,” Monahan said. “We’ll keep an eye on that as the week goes on.”
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
