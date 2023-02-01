Metro Atlanta 9th grader charged with battery after teacher assault

The teacher did not strike the student, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman said.

The school system did not identify the teacher, whose friend who created a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs.

“She is currently hospitalized with knee and leg injuries and is unable to walk,” the GoFundMe page states. “She will not be returning to work anytime soon, and she will require extensive rehabilitation and therapy.”

The injured teacher is a classroom veteran who was filling in for another teacher, the friend said.

“While she has helped so many students and families during her 27 years in education, she is now in need of help and assistance,” the fundraising page states. “Any donation is greatly appreciated and will go directly towards her rehabilitation and hospitalization fees.”