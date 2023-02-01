Metro Atlanta 9th grader charged with battery after teacher assault

A ninth grader at Heritage High School was charged with aggravated battery after an attack on a teacher left the educator with serious injuries, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
The student, whose name was not released, was taken to a regional youth detention center after the incident last week. The school district, citing privacy laws, did not confirm the student’s status.
“Rockdale County Public Schools is investigating an incident where a student allegedly attacked a teacher during class last week at Heritage High School,” the district said in an emailed statement. “RCPS does not tolerate student violence towards any staff members. Students who harm other students or staff will be disciplined according to our Student Discipline Code of Conduct and will be appropriately charged by law enforcement. We will adhere to personnel and student privacy laws in this matter.”
The Jan. 26 incident came two months after a Gwinnett County high school teacher was hit by a student in a separate incident at Discovery High School. Earlier this year, a 6-year-old shot his teacher at a Virginia elementary school, according to investigators.
In the latest incident, cell phone video of the incident posted on social media appeared to show the student throwing the teacher to the ground and repeatedly striking her. The student was then pulled off the teacher, the video shows.
The teacher did not strike the student, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman said.
The school system did not identify the teacher, whose friend who created a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs.
“She is currently hospitalized with knee and leg injuries and is unable to walk,” the GoFundMe page states. “She will not be returning to work anytime soon, and she will require extensive rehabilitation and therapy.”
The injured teacher is a classroom veteran who was filling in for another teacher, the friend said.
“While she has helped so many students and families during her 27 years in education, she is now in need of help and assistance,” the fundraising page states. “Any donation is greatly appreciated and will go directly towards her rehabilitation and hospitalization fees.”
