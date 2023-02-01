BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Tyre Nichols’ funeral service in Memphis
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Metro Atlanta 9th grader charged with battery after teacher assault

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

A ninth grader at Heritage High School was charged with aggravated battery after an attack on a teacher left the educator with serious injuries, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The student, whose name was not released, was taken to a regional youth detention center after the incident last week. The school district, citing privacy laws, did not confirm the student’s status.

“Rockdale County Public Schools is investigating an incident where a student allegedly attacked a teacher during class last week at Heritage High School,” the district said in an emailed statement. “RCPS does not tolerate student violence towards any staff members. Students who harm other students or staff will be disciplined according to our Student Discipline Code of Conduct and will be appropriately charged by law enforcement. We will adhere to personnel and student privacy laws in this matter.”

The Jan. 26 incident came two months after a Gwinnett County high school teacher was hit by a student in a separate incident at Discovery High School. Earlier this year, a 6-year-old shot his teacher at a Virginia elementary school, according to investigators.

In the latest incident, cell phone video of the incident posted on social media appeared to show the student throwing the teacher to the ground and repeatedly striking her. The student was then pulled off the teacher, the video shows.

The teacher did not strike the student, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman said.

The school system did not identify the teacher, whose friend who created a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs.

“She is currently hospitalized with knee and leg injuries and is unable to walk,” the GoFundMe page states. “She will not be returning to work anytime soon, and she will require extensive rehabilitation and therapy.”

The injured teacher is a classroom veteran who was filling in for another teacher, the friend said.

“While she has helped so many students and families during her 27 years in education, she is now in need of help and assistance,” the fundraising page states. “Any donation is greatly appreciated and will go directly towards her rehabilitation and hospitalization fees.”

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta mayor regrets leaving room for training center ‘disinformation’1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia House leaders pass midyear budget with property tax rebate
6h ago

Braves announce non-roster invitees for spring training
3h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene ignites furor at first House hearing
8h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene ignites furor at first House hearing
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Federal judge bans Forsyth school board censorship of profane speech
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Florida man sentenced for robbing women, child at gunpoint at Henry County salon
28m ago
Gwinnett police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run with cycling group
1h ago
DeKalb student taken to hospital after school bus runs over his leg
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Misunderstood coyotes did not evolve to eat your pets, expert says
9h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top