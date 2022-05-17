Memorial Day weekend: Travel ‘will be on fire’ as summer kicks off

Caption May 27, 2021 Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport: The Delta ticket counters were swarmed as crowds have returned to AtlantaÕs Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for the Memorial Day weekend travel period as seen on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com) Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Caption May 27, 2021 Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport: The Delta ticket counters were swarmed as crowds have returned to AtlantaÕs Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for the Memorial Day weekend travel period as seen on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com) Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

INRIX, a transportation analytics company, says May 26 and 27 will be heavy travel days, possibly doubling the normal commute time.

“Even with a significant increase in gas prices, we expect a large jump in holiday driving compared to the last few years,” said Bob Pishue, INRIX transportation analyst. “Drivers should expect congestion on major roadways around big cities and popular destinations. Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”

In metro Atlanta, for those planning to head south for the weekend, expect I-75 in Henry County to begin filling up as early as 11 a.m. the Friday before the holiday, according to the WSB Traffic Center. North of Atlanta, the stretch of I-75 southbound between Cartersville and Marietta will also begin to fill, according to Doug Turnbull, the PM drive Skycopter anchor for Triple Team Traffic for WSB radio.

“We expect traffic to get really busy during the midday hours Friday, peak early, and then start dropping off earlier than a normal day,” Turnbull said. “But we have noticed in the months after the pandemic’s heights that traffic is also less predictable than it used to be. So drivers, no matter when, need to plan extra time and patience.”

In 2021, 20 people were killed on Georgia roads during the Memorial Day weekend holiday, according to the Georgia State Patrol. At least 16 were killed over the Labor Day weekend in September, the State Patrol previously reported.

State troopers and local police agencies will be out in full force to help keep roadways safe for travelers.

STAYING SAFE OVER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

If you’re planning a weekend road trip, experts say take these precautions to keep yourself and your family safe.

1. Plan ahead. Before heading out, make sure any needed vehicle repairs have been made and check the air pressure in the tires, along with fluids and brakes. Have a first-aid kit and any other emergency supplies ready.

2. Obey the posted speed limit. When you exceed the speed limit, you reduce the amount of available time needed to avoid a traffic crash.

3. Do not drive impaired. Designate a sober driver, or call a taxi, ride-sharing service, friend or family member to help you get home safely.

4. Buckle up. Make sure everyone in the vehicle wears a seat belt and that children are properly restrained in the appropriate child safety seats.

6. Pay attention. Limit your distractions, and never use electronic devices to text or surf the web while driving. The Hands-Free Georgia Act prohibits all drivers from using hand-held cell phones while driving.

Sources: Georgia State Patrol and AAA