‘McRidiculous!’ Woman accused of attacking Dunwoody McDonald’s employee over order

Dunwoody police said the incident happened at a McDonald's on Perimeter Center West.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

A woman was taken to the DeKalb County jail recently after becoming so upset about her McDonald’s food order that police said she took it out on one of the employees.

In a Facebook post, Dunwoody police said the woman, who was not identified, jumped over the counter at the fast-food restaurant on Perimeter Center West, pulled an employee’s hair and threw items.

Officers were called, and the woman was taken to jail “where her evening meal will be much different than the quarter pounder with cheese she ordered,” the post read.

“She must have been really hangry!” one woman commented on Facebook. “Hopefully she will think twice before putting her hands on someone again.”

Police did not release any other details about the incident, including when it happened, other than to say “This is McRidiculous!”

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

