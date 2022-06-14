McDonough police arrest suspect mid-robbery at Dollar General

Following a string of armed robberies at Dollar General stores in McDonough on Tuesday morning, police interrupted the final one and took a suspect into custody, the department posted to social media.
Police had already responded to two robberies when the third one was called in. An officer got to the location while it was still happening and apprehended 18-year-old Antwaun Thomas, according to the post.
“Thankfully nobody was hurt during any of the robberies or during the apprehension of Thomas,” the department said.
Investigators connected Thomas to all three robberies, the post stated. They are also working with other law enforcement agencies to determine if there is a connection to similar incidents throughout metro Atlanta.
