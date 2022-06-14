ajc logo
X

McDonough police arrest suspect mid-robbery at Dollar General

McDonough police interrupted a Dollar General robbery and arrested the suspect Tuesday morning.

Combined ShapeCaption
McDonough police interrupted a Dollar General robbery and arrested the suspect Tuesday morning.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Following a string of armed robberies at Dollar General stores in McDonough on Tuesday morning, police interrupted the final one and took a suspect into custody, the department posted to social media.

Police had already responded to two robberies when the third one was called in. An officer got to the location while it was still happening and apprehended 18-year-old Antwaun Thomas, according to the post.

“Thankfully nobody was hurt during any of the robberies or during the apprehension of Thomas,” the department said.

Investigators connected Thomas to all three robberies, the post stated. They are also working with other law enforcement agencies to determine if there is a connection to similar incidents throughout metro Atlanta.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Herschel Walker said he worked in law enforcement — he didn’t
Early voting underway in metro Atlanta for runoff races
Braves bringing up Phil Gosselin, but Orlando Arcia is starting second baseman
5h ago
Man arrested on charges of pointing laser at Atlanta police helicopter
58m ago
Man arrested on charges of pointing laser at Atlanta police helicopter
58m ago
Braves will be all right without Ozzie Albies
2h ago
The Latest
Man arrested on charges of pointing laser at Atlanta police helicopter
58m ago
Man fatally shot by Cherokee County narcotics agents during arrest at Walmart
1h ago
Driver hits Chamblee officer’s patrol vehicle in construction zone, police say
2h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top