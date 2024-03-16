Crime & Public Safety

Mayor of Locust Grove dies from ‘sudden illness,’ city says

Robert Price was elected mayor of Locust Grove in 2012.

Credit: City of Locust Grove

Credit: City of Locust Grove

Robert Price was elected mayor of Locust Grove in 2012.
By
32 minutes ago

The longtime mayor of Locust Grove died Friday from “complications of a sudden illness,” the city announced Saturday morning.

Robert Price, 79, was first elected mayor in 2012, succeeding former Mayor Lorene Lindsey, who died in August 2022. Price was recently re-elected to serve until 2028.

The small city in Henry County is close to McDonough and Jackson.

He ran unopposed each term he served, the city said, adding that the lack of opposition was “a testament that the government he ran with the City Council was widely supported by the citizens.”

Price spent more than 15 years working for the city. He began in 2007 as a member of the City Council.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

“We urge everyone to offer prayers for the family and to give them time to grieve properly,” the city said.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

End of 6% real estate commissions could mean lower home prices21h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

INVESTIGATION
Email is the law, but some Georgia counties fall short
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb leaders plan to evaluate school boundaries, attendance zones
8h ago

Credit: AP

Nathan Wade resigns, allowing Fulton DA Fani Willis to move ahead with Trump case
21h ago

Credit: AP

Nathan Wade resigns, allowing Fulton DA Fani Willis to move ahead with Trump case
21h ago

EXCLUSIVE
The Gathering Spot will build its next club in Houston
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Clarke County Sheriff's Office

Clarke County Jail inmate dead, found unresponsive in cell
2h ago
Woman killed in crash involving garbage truck in DeKalb
18h ago
Douglas DA drops murder charges against twins in ‘Sweet 16′ party shooting
19h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Ryker Sixkiller

Stickball: Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief