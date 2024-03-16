Mayor of Locust Grove dies from ‘sudden illness,’ city says

He ran unopposed each term he served, the city said, adding that the lack of opposition was “a testament that the government he ran with the City Council was widely supported by the citizens.”

Price spent more than 15 years working for the city. He began in 2007 as a member of the City Council.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

“We urge everyone to offer prayers for the family and to give them time to grieve properly,” the city said.