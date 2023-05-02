Marietta police say a man used a 2x4 with screws to kill another man

A Cobb County man is accused of killing another man with a piece of lumber with exposed screws, according to Marietta police.
Efren Jimenez Padron was arrested Monday and charged with murder and aggravated assault, jail records show.
According to his arrest warrant, Padron assaulted Lorenzo Tatum with a “2x4 style piece of lumber with exposed screws, which when used offensively against another person is likely to result in serious bodily injury.”
The assault happened shortly after noon Sunday off Sandtown Road, according to police. Tatum died from his injuries.
No further details about the homicide were released.
Padron was being held without bond late Tuesday. Homeland Security also had an immigration hold on him, booking records show.
