Marietta man nabbed in stolen SUV following police chase

According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to a collision center in the 500 block of Roswell Street shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Owners at the repair yard reported that a Honda Element was stolen from the property overnight.

Around 1 p.m., an anonymous caller reported that a stolen vehicle matching the SUV’s description was stranded near Canton Road with a flat tire, the news release said.

Police found the SUV parked outside a tire shop just off the intersection of Sandy Plains and Canton roads.

Three Marietta officers tried to box Fletcher in, but he put the vehicle in reverse and slammed it into the one of the marked patrol cars before speeding out of a parking lot, according to police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy.

He led Marietta police and Cobb County deputies on a two-mile chase southwest down Canton Road that ended at Cobb County Parkway, police said.

Officers there performed the PIT maneuver to disable the vehicle. Police said Fletcher jumped out of a passenger’s side window as the SUV was still moving and tried to run. Police and Cobb County deputies chased and quickly captured him, according to McPhilamy.

Fletcher was treated at Wellstar Kennestone hospital before police booked him into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Last month, another wild ride that began in Cobb County spilled into north Atlanta. A driver led police on a seven-mile chase down I-20 with a 2-month-old baby in the backseat on Feb. 3, according to police.

The pursuit reached speeds above 90 mph with the driver weaving in an out of traffic, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Marquez Wright, 27, was arrested in connection with the February chase and booked on a count of aggravated assault of an officer, among other charges.