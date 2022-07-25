ajc logo
Marietta church employee stabbed in leg, back; suspect in custody

Marietta police officers escort a stabbing suspect to a patrol car Monday outside a church on Bells Ferry Road.

Credit: Ben Hendren

Credit: Ben Hendren

Marietta police officers escort a stabbing suspect to a patrol car Monday outside a church on Bells Ferry Road.

Credit: Ben Hendren

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A suspect is in custody after Marietta police say a man was stabbed outside a church Monday afternoon.

An employee of Shady Grove Baptist Church was stabbed at least twice in the back and leg just before 4 p.m., according to Marietta police. The victim, identified by the church as Richard Van Doran, was alert when he was taken to a hospital, an official said.

Lucas Todd Derek, 24, of Marietta, was taken into custody at the scene at 1654 Bells Ferry Road and will be booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said. His charges were not released.

Church Administrative Pastor Hayward Bass told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Van Doran is “doing fine.”

“We’re just here to love people and care for people,” Bass said. “Sometimes, some people can’t be helped.”

Police did not release a motive in the stabbing.

About the Author

Follow Mary Helene Hall on twitter

Mary Helene is a reporting intern working with the Crime & Public Safety team and a student at Mercer University. She has previously worked as a reporter for AL.com and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Cluster, Mercer's student newspaper.

