Marietta church employee stabbed in leg, back; suspect in custody

An employee of Shady Grove Baptist Church was stabbed at least twice in the back and leg just before 4 p.m., according to Marietta police. The victim, identified by the church as Richard Van Doran, was alert when he was taken to a hospital, an official said.

Lucas Todd Derek, 24, of Marietta, was taken into custody at the scene at 1654 Bells Ferry Road and will be booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said. His charges were not released.