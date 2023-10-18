Marietta apartment fire displaces 22 people, damages 20 units

Crews were called to The Franklin at East Cobb apartments off Franklin Gateway around noon regarding the fire. According to Channel 2 Action News, sections of one of the building’s roofs appeared to have collapsed, exposing the interior of many homes as smoke continued rising.

Marietta fire officials said they do not know how many people were home when the fire erupted, but they said everyone was able to safely evacuate and no injuries were reported. A total of 20 units, four of which were vacant, were damaged and 22 people were displaced, the department said.

The blaze, which remains under investigation, was extinguished around 1 p.m.

The apartment complex is right off I-75 and next door to Atlanta United’s training facility.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.