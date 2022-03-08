Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Manhunt for robbery suspect near Johns Creek leads to elementary school lockdown

Johns Creek police were assisting Forsyth County in looking for an armed robbery suspect in the area near Medlock Bridge Road on Tuesday morning.

caption arrowCaption
Johns Creek police were assisting Forsyth County in looking for an armed robbery suspect in the area near Medlock Bridge Road on Tuesday morning.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

A manhunt for an armed robbery suspect near Johns Creek caused an elementary school to be placed on lockdown Tuesday morning.

Johns Creek police were assisting Forsyth County in looking for the suspect in the area near Medlock Bridge Road, according to police. A Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the suspect is wanted in a robbery that took place at a Wells Fargo ATM on Peachtree Parkway around 6:45 a.m.

Forsyth deputies sent police K-9s into the area, but the suspect was not found, the sheriff’s office said. The department’s major crimes unit is actively working the case.

As a precaution, Findley Oaks Elementary School — about two miles away from the scene of the robbery — was placed on a hard lockdown, school officials said. The lockdown was downgraded shortly after, and operations had returned to normal by 9:45 a.m.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cobb man, 66, gets life in prison after molesting 3 generations of same family
2h ago
13-year-old shot while walking past SW Atlanta apartment complex, cops say
4h ago
Teen killed in self-defense shooting during dispute, DeKalb police say
4h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top