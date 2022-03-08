Manhunt for robbery suspect near Johns Creek leads to elementary school lockdown

A manhunt for an armed robbery suspect near Johns Creek caused an elementary school to be placed on lockdown Tuesday morning.
Johns Creek police were assisting Forsyth County in looking for the suspect in the area near Medlock Bridge Road, according to police. A Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the suspect is wanted in a robbery that took place at a Wells Fargo ATM on Peachtree Parkway around 6:45 a.m.
Forsyth deputies sent police K-9s into the area, but the suspect was not found, the sheriff’s office said. The department’s major crimes unit is actively working the case.
As a precaution, Findley Oaks Elementary School — about two miles away from the scene of the robbery — was placed on a hard lockdown, school officials said. The lockdown was downgraded shortly after, and operations had returned to normal by 9:45 a.m.
