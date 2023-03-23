Man, woman shot by suspects driving stolen vehicle in SE Atlanta, cops say

A man and a woman were struck in a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta on Wednesday evening, authorities said.
Atlanta police responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Grant Street near a tattoo shop, where they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were alert and taken to a hospital, police said. They were not publicly identified.
Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
According to investigators, the victims were sitting inside a vehicle when at least two men drove by in a stolen Kia and started shooting at them. A motive for the shooting is unclear.
An investigation is ongoing.
