Man, woman injured in shooting in Coweta County

Two people were shot and injured Tuesday afternoon in Coweta County, the sheriff’s office said.

The double shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. in an area near Persimmon Creek, which at one point runs underneath I-85 in the northeast corner of the county. According to the sheriff’s office, a man and woman were found injured at the location.

The victims were taken to an Atlanta-area hospital and officials said their conditions are unknown.

“There is no danger to the surrounding community,” officials confirmed.

No details were provided on a suspect or motive.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.