Man with head wound after shooting treated at hospital

A Friday night shooting in Atlanta left a man with an apparent head wound, which was treated after he was taken to the hospital, police said.
Atlanta police arrived at Grady hospital after the man walked into the emergency room alert, conscious and breathing to investigate.
The circumstances of the shooting near the 10 block of Atlanta Avenue SE were not released by officials. The identity of the man and severity of the wound is not known at this time.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks