Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Man with head wound after shooting treated at hospital

ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
17 minutes ago

A Friday night shooting in Atlanta left a man with an apparent head wound, which was treated after he was taken to the hospital, police said.

Atlanta police arrived at Grady hospital after the man walked into the emergency room alert, conscious and breathing to investigate.

The circumstances of the shooting near the 10 block of Atlanta Avenue SE were not released by officials. The identity of the man and severity of the wound is not known at this time.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Liset Cruz on twitter

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Police make arrest in Fourth of July homicide in Atlanta’s Auburn district
14h ago
BREAKING: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect arrested in Forsyth double homicide
16h ago
Atlanta creates task force to investigate movie industry thefts
17h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top