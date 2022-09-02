Man who killed daughter’s boyfriend, buried him in yard convicted of murder

On Thursday, a jury convicted Watson’s killer of various crimes, including murder and concealing the death of another, the Walton County District Attorney said. Michael Brent Huff, 51, was also convicted of aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“This is a step towards justice for Montez Watson and a level of closure for his family,” Walton DA Randy McGinley said in a social media post.