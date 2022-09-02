Man who killed daughter’s boyfriend, buried him in yard convicted of murder

In February 2018, Montez Watson was reported missing from his Walton County home. Three months later, his body was found, buried in a backyard in a neighboring county, according to police.
On Thursday, a jury convicted Watson’s killer of various crimes, including murder and concealing the death of another, the Walton County District Attorney said. Michael Brent Huff, 51, was also convicted of aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
“This is a step towards justice for Montez Watson and a level of closure for his family,” Walton DA Randy McGinley said in a social media post.
Watson was shot in the chest and the back of the head Feb. 7, 2018, while at his girlfriend’s home, according to evidence presented during the trial. Watson’s girlfriend was Huff’s daughter.
The bathroom where the shooting occurred was cleaned in an attempt to hide evidence of the killing, investigators said. Huff and an unnamed accomplice then took Watson’s body to Huff’s home in Barrow County and buried him near a shed.
When 31-year-old Watson was reported missing, he was already dead, investigators later learned.
On May 9, 2018, Watson’s body was found on the property of the Fleeman Road home Huff rented, according to investigators. Huff later surrendered and was charged with murder.
The GBI assisted both the Walton and Barrow sheriff’s offices with the investigation.
Sentencing for Huff will be held later, according to the district attorney. He remains at the Walton County jail
