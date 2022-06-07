Man wanted in Atlanta shooting arrested during birthday party in Sandy Springs

The group got to the area about 12:45 p.m. in a tan SUV and went into a corner shop across the street from the complex, police said. Less than two minutes later, they came back outside and began shooting toward the apartment, the report states.

Surveillance footage from the corner shop showed the three men firing continuously while a “very small child” was in the back seat of their SUV, according to the report. A woman, who was also inside the vehicle, eventually got out and ran away after a bullet went through the front passenger window, the report states. Police did not say who shot into the suspects’ SUV.

At some point, one of the men hopped into the vehicle and left the scene.

At least 59 shell casings were found on the road by officers, the report states. A flashlight that was at one point mounted to a gun was also recovered.

Authorities spoke to a woman at the apartment complex who said there was a bullet hole in her window and damage to the drywall. She was not home during the shooting, but her grandson was sleeping in a room when he was startled by gunfire.

Police did not release the names of the other men involved or a motive in the case. On Saturday, Lucas was booked into the Fulton County Jail, where he remains.