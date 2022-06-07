ajc logo
X

Man wanted in Atlanta shooting arrested during birthday party in Sandy Springs

Tanquevious Lucas was arrested by Sandy Springs police over the weekend in connection with a shooting in Atlanta, police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
Tanquevious Lucas was arrested by Sandy Springs police over the weekend in connection with a shooting in Atlanta, police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

A man was celebrating his birthday at a Sandy Springs restaurant over the weekend when he was arrested in connection with a shooting in Atlanta, authorities said.

Tanquevious Cetuan Lucas, who police described as a known gang member, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony and participation in criminal gang activity in a May 14 shooting, records show.

After he was arrested at Ray’s on the River by Sandy Springs police, Lucas was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Though no one was injured in the May shooting, an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveals that Lucas and two other men allegedly fired more than 50 rounds toward an apartment building in the 1400 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

The group got to the area about 12:45 p.m. in a tan SUV and went into a corner shop across the street from the complex, police said. Less than two minutes later, they came back outside and began shooting toward the apartment, the report states.

Surveillance footage from the corner shop showed the three men firing continuously while a “very small child” was in the back seat of their SUV, according to the report. A woman, who was also inside the vehicle, eventually got out and ran away after a bullet went through the front passenger window, the report states. Police did not say who shot into the suspects’ SUV.

At some point, one of the men hopped into the vehicle and left the scene.

At least 59 shell casings were found on the road by officers, the report states. A flashlight that was at one point mounted to a gun was also recovered.

Authorities spoke to a woman at the apartment complex who said there was a bullet hole in her window and damage to the drywall. She was not home during the shooting, but her grandson was sleeping in a room when he was startled by gunfire.

Police did not release the names of the other men involved or a motive in the case. On Saturday, Lucas was booked into the Fulton County Jail, where he remains.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Bradley’s Buzz: It took a while, but the Braves are a winning team
Belgian princess leads largest trade visit to Atlanta since Olympics
20h ago
Atlanta City Council OKs $925,000 settlement for Peoplestown home
4h ago
Fugitive Georgia investment adviser ordered to pay $12 million
5h ago
Fugitive Georgia investment adviser ordered to pay $12 million
5h ago
In Vinings, partial hand recount confirms cityhood results
4h ago
The Latest
‘Keep an open mind,’ golf course murder suspect says on Instagram
39m ago
Man suspected of killing Atlanta rapper Trouble surrenders in Clayton County
1h ago
Man taken to hospital after shooting outside Dollar General in DeKalb
2h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top