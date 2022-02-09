Man wanted in 2020 Ohio homicide arrested in Sandy Springs

The case was featured on Investigation Discovery’s “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” in which detectives revealed Black and Crawford did not know one another and that Black was allegedly looking for another white Malibu. According to investigators, Black had allegedly been in an argument earlier that day with people he believed to be driving a car similar to Crawfords.

Authorities had been searching for Black, following leads all over Ohio and into Michigan, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee, according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release. Recently, investigators found information that Black had been living in Atlanta under a fake name.

Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force members were able to identify Black as he left an apartment in the 100 block of Greyfield Lane in Sandy Springs, the news release states.

Black was arrested following a traffic stop. At the time, he had an “AR type rifle,” according to the release. He will remain in Georgia until he can be extradited to Ohio.

“Members of the task force and the Akron Police Department never gave up on this case,” U.S. marshal Pete Elliott said in a statement. “They knew that this suspect couldn’t hide forever, and we knew we would have him in custody. This arrest will not bring Ms. Crawford back to her family, but hopefully they find some peace knowing this suspect is behind bars.”