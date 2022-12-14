ajc logo
X

Man to serve 20 years in prison for Henry County basketball court shooting

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

A Henry County man who opened fire on two people during an argument at a McDonough basketball court in 2020 received a 20-year prison sentence, the Henry County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Anthony Armstrong, 20, of Locust Grove, got into a confrontation with a man in the Creekwood Station subdivision in March of that year, prosecutors said. As the man got into his car to leave the court with his girlfriend, Armstrong, described by prosecutors as a known gang member, pulled out a gun and fired seven times. One of the bullets went into the car, through a headrest and into the man’s head, causing him to lose consciousness and crash.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and survived.

“This victim is lucky to be alive after being shot in the back of the head. Had this bullet taken a different path, we would be here for a murder trial,” Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo said in a statement. “Mr. Armstrong brazenly opened fire in broad daylight in a neighborhood and risked the safety of everyone in the community. We are pleased to see justice served for his actions.”

Armstrong was convicted last week of terroristic acts and two counts each of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 20 to be served in prison.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Buckhead stabbing suspect accused of liquor store robbery just before fatal attack4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Texts show Georgia Republicans sharing election conspiracy theories to aid Trump
5h ago

Atlanta to shut off water for 27,000 properties with unpaid bills
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Rapper Gunna released from jail after entering guilty plea in gang RICO case
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Rapper Gunna released from jail after entering guilty plea in gang RICO case
1h ago

Credit: Tyler Estep

Atlanta training center protesters charged with domestic terrorism
7h ago
The Latest

UPDATE: Person whose burned body found near Fulton County Airport shot to death
39m ago
Rapper Gunna released from jail after entering guilty plea in gang RICO case
1h ago
Alleged serial burglar arrested during South Fulton drug raid
2h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Top Republican calls for Georgia to end runoff elections
3h ago
AAA forecasts 3.5 million in Georgia will travel for year-end holidays
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top