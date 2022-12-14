Man to serve 20 years in prison for Henry County basketball court shooting

A Henry County man who opened fire on two people during an argument at a McDonough basketball court in 2020 received a 20-year prison sentence, the Henry County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.
Anthony Armstrong, 20, of Locust Grove, got into a confrontation with a man in the Creekwood Station subdivision in March of that year, prosecutors said. As the man got into his car to leave the court with his girlfriend, Armstrong, described by prosecutors as a known gang member, pulled out a gun and fired seven times. One of the bullets went into the car, through a headrest and into the man’s head, causing him to lose consciousness and crash.
The victim was rushed to a hospital and survived.
“This victim is lucky to be alive after being shot in the back of the head. Had this bullet taken a different path, we would be here for a murder trial,” Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo said in a statement. “Mr. Armstrong brazenly opened fire in broad daylight in a neighborhood and risked the safety of everyone in the community. We are pleased to see justice served for his actions.”
Armstrong was convicted last week of terroristic acts and two counts each of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 20 to be served in prison.
