Man to serve 20 years in prison for Henry County basketball court shooting

Anthony Armstrong, 20, of Locust Grove, got into a confrontation with a man in the Creekwood Station subdivision in March of that year, prosecutors said. As the man got into his car to leave the court with his girlfriend, Armstrong, described by prosecutors as a known gang member, pulled out a gun and fired seven times. One of the bullets went into the car, through a headrest and into the man’s head, causing him to lose consciousness and crash.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and survived.