Man struck, killed in hit-and-run at busy DeKalb intersection

Just before 10:30 p.m., DeKalb officers were called to the intersection of Covington Highway and DeKalb Medical Parkway near a Kroger, Aldi and Walgreens and found the victim, who police believe was in his 30s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the driver had left the location by the time they arrived. Authorities did not release any information about the driver’s description or the vehicle.