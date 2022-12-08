ajc logo
X

Man struck, killed in hit-and-run at busy DeKalb intersection

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

A man was crossing the street at a busy DeKalb County intersection when he was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to police.

Just before 10:30 p.m., DeKalb officers were called to the intersection of Covington Highway and DeKalb Medical Parkway near a Kroger, Aldi and Walgreens and found the victim, who police believe was in his 30s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the driver had left the location by the time they arrived. Authorities did not release any information about the driver’s description or the vehicle.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Abrams’ aide says Democrat had ‘nearly impossible’ chance to beat Kemp11h ago

Credit: Isaac Sabetai

Meet the man behind U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s ads
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC/TNS

The Jolt: Republicans pile on Trump for Herschel Walker loss
4h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech’s transfer-portal activity at lower end in ACC
1h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech’s transfer-portal activity at lower end in ACC
1h ago

Former College Park officials accuse city of sexism, racial discrimination
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Man shot, then hit by car at East Point gas station, police say
12m ago
Gwinnett auto theft suspects arrested after hourslong search
15h ago
Students return home amid shooting investigation at Atlanta apartments
16h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State championships: Preview of the Georgia high school football finals
21h ago
Viktor Bout: What we know about the Russian prisoner released by U.S. in Brittney Griner...
2h ago
Baby Jayla: Born weighing 14.6 oz, Georgia preemie defies odds
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top