Man struck by tree near Stonecrest falls into ‘traumatic arrest,’ officials say

Emergency medical workers had to perform CPR on a man after a piece of a tree struck him Friday afternoon in DeKalb County.
The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. along Serenity Lane near Stonecrest, DeKalb County Fire Rescue spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels confirmed.
According to officials, a tree or large branch fell and hit the man. It was not clear where on the man’s body he was struck.
Daniels said the victim was in traumatic arrest when fire crews arrived and first responders performed CPR on him.
The victim’s name was not released and his current condition was not clear Friday afternoon.
