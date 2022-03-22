Man steals Paulding school bus for ‘joyride’ before crashing, cops say

A 21-year-old man is accused of stealing a Paulding County school bus and taking a “joyride” early Tuesday, according to investigators.
But the trip came to an abrupt end when Cody Dalton Green crashed the bus into a fence, the Paulding Sheriff’s Office said. Green was then given a ride to the county jail.
Around 3:45 a.m., a homeowner called 911 to report a bus had crashed into their fence. The driver, later identified as Green, appeared to be intoxicated and was restrained by neighbors until deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.
“It was later determined that Green forced entry into the gate at Moses Middle School where he later stole the bus,” sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson said in an emailed statement. “After a brief ‘joyride’ he crashed the bus into the fence of the residence.”
Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office
Green drove the bus less than a mile before crashing on Birch River Point, Henson said. No injuries were reported.
Green was charged with theft by taking, criminal interference with government property, DUI while driving a commercial vehicle, driving a commercial vehicle without a proper license, heroin possession, hit-and-run, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane and driving in violation of license restriction. He was being held without bond late Tuesday at the Paulding jail.
The Georgia State Patrol is assisting with the investigation and additional charges are possible. Anyone who may have seen this incident is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047 or to submit a tip via the Paulding sheriff’s mobile app.
About the Author