Man steals Paulding school bus for ‘joyride’ before crashing, cops say

Green drove the bus less than a mile before crashing on Birch River Point, Henson said. No injuries were reported.

Green was charged with theft by taking, criminal interference with government property, DUI while driving a commercial vehicle, driving a commercial vehicle without a proper license, heroin possession, hit-and-run, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane and driving in violation of license restriction. He was being held without bond late Tuesday at the Paulding jail.

The Georgia State Patrol is assisting with the investigation and additional charges are possible. Anyone who may have seen this incident is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047 or to submit a tip via the Paulding sheriff’s mobile app.