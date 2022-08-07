Man stable after being shot, dragged out of vehicle during DeKalb fight

DeKalb officers were called to the area of Snapfinger Woods Drive and Panola Road around 8 p.m. and found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim told investigators he was riding in a vehicle when a dispute began, police said in a statement. The dispute escalated into the driver pulling out a firearm and shooting the victim in the leg. The driver then stopped the vehicle, dragged the victim out and onto the street and drove away.