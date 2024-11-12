He sold $1.3M in Taylor Swift, UGA, Masters tickets. Police say they were fake

Neet was charged with theft by conversion after being extradited from Louisiana, where he allegedly sold fake tickets to a Taylor Swift concert, an investigator told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In October, the singer performed at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans during her Eras Tour.

According to deputies, Neet also has holds pending from several other law enforcement agencies.

In August, an arrest warrant from Gwinnett County police accused Neet of “deceptively” selling $7,200 of Masters tickets he didn’t have to Blue Frog LLC, a general contractor in Suwanee. The alleged theft happened in February before the famed tournament in Augusta.

While the investigator said he had reports of scams dating to 2013, Neet allegedly started selling fake football tickets to all UGA home and away games in August 2023.

In June, Neet is accused of selling $4,700 worth of fake UGA tickets to an athletic trainer in Gray, according to an arrest warrant from the sheriff’s office. The investigator said Neet agreed to get the trainer season tickets and tickets to the Clemson, Alabama and Texas games, but the victim never received them.

According to the sheriff’s office, Neet is also accused of brokering fake land deals in the Atlanta area.

He was denied bond due to the holds from other agencies and his risk for additional felonies, authorities said.

