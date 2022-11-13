Man shot while driving south along I-75 near Langford Parkway

Officers were called to the hospital just before 3:30 a.m. and found the victim, a 35-year-old man whom they described as alert, according to a statement from police. Investigators said he’d been driving south on I-75 near Arthur B. Langford Jr. Parkway when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been injured.

No other details were released about the incident. It is not clear if the man was the intended target of the shooting.