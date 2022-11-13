ajc logo
Man shot while driving south along I-75 near Langford Parkway

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

A man showed up at Grady Memorial Hospital early Sunday morning with a gunshot wound he’d received while driving on I-75 near the Polar Rock neighborhood, according to Atlanta police.

Officers were called to the hospital just before 3:30 a.m. and found the victim, a 35-year-old man whom they described as alert, according to a statement from police. Investigators said he’d been driving south on I-75 near Arthur B. Langford Jr. Parkway when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been injured.

No other details were released about the incident. It is not clear if the man was the intended target of the shooting.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

