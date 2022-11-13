Man shot while driving south along I-75 near Langford Parkway

A man showed up at Grady Memorial Hospital early Sunday morning with a gunshot wound he’d received while driving on I-75 near the Polar Rock neighborhood, according to Atlanta police.
Officers were called to the hospital just before 3:30 a.m. and found the victim, a 35-year-old man whom they described as alert, according to a statement from police. Investigators said he’d been driving south on I-75 near Arthur B. Langford Jr. Parkway when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been injured.
No other details were released about the incident. It is not clear if the man was the intended target of the shooting.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest