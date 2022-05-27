BreakingNews
Trump probe: Fulton grand jury prepares to hear testimony
Man shot to death while delivering food in DeKalb neighborhood

The shooting was reported in the 3600 block of Oakwood Manor about 1:15 a.m. Friday.

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
Updated 9 minutes ago

A man was fatally shot early Friday morning while delivering food to a neighborhood in central DeKalb County, police said.

Officers responded to a subdivision off Redan Road about 1:15 a.m. and found a man dead in front of a residence in the 3600 block of Oakwood Manor, DeKalb police said in a news release. His identity was not released.

Police did not specify if the man was driving for a food delivery service, and no suspect has been named. The shooting is under investigation, a police spokesperson said Friday.

About the Author

Follow Liset Cruz on twitter

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

