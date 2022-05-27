Man shot to death while delivering food in DeKalb neighborhood

A man was fatally shot early Friday morning while delivering food to a neighborhood in central DeKalb County, police said.
Officers responded to a subdivision off Redan Road about 1:15 a.m. and found a man dead in front of a residence in the 3600 block of Oakwood Manor, DeKalb police said in a news release. His identity was not released.
Police did not specify if the man was driving for a food delivery service, and no suspect has been named. The shooting is under investigation, a police spokesperson said Friday.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
