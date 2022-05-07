Man shot outside downtown Atlanta club, arrested on unrelated charges

According to a statement from police, Atlanta officers responded to Emory University Hospital around 2 a.m. after the victim was taken there in a private vehicle to be treated.

Authorities identified the victim as 24-year-old Marquese Sinkfield, who said he heard gunshots while walking near Courtland and Baker streets and realized he’d been shot in the leg. Police canvassed the area and learned shots rang out during a dispute outside the Gentlemen’s Club in the 130 block of Baker Street.