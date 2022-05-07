ajc logo
Man shot outside downtown Atlanta club, arrested on unrelated charges

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting outside the Gentlemen's Club in downtown Atlanta early Saturday. One man was wounded in the shooting, according to police.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A man was shot outside a nightclub in downtown Atlanta’s hotel district before dawn Saturday.

According to a statement from police, Atlanta officers responded to Emory University Hospital around 2 a.m. after the victim was taken there in a private vehicle to be treated.

Authorities identified the victim as 24-year-old Marquese Sinkfield, who said he heard gunshots while walking near Courtland and Baker streets and realized he’d been shot in the leg. Police canvassed the area and learned shots rang out during a dispute outside the Gentlemen’s Club in the 130 block of Baker Street.

Officers recovered several shell casings from outside the club, according to the statement.

Investigators acquired some information about the shooting while questioning Sinkfield, but noticed he appeared to avoid answering some of their questions.

Police later learned that Sinkfield was wanted in DeKalb County.

After being treated for his wound, police took Sinkfield into custody on the DeKalb County charges of rape, battery-family violence, three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police continued to investigate the shooting. No suspect information was immediately available.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

