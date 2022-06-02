Man shot, killed while allegedly trying to break into DeKalb home

A DeKalb County man shot and killed another man who was allegedly trying to break into his apartment Thursday morning, according to police.
DeKalb officers arrived at a complex in the 2800 block of Panthersville Court around 1:45 a.m. and found a man dead from a gunshot wound, a news release states.
Investigators believe the apartment resident, who has not been charged, was acting in self-defense when he fatally shot the alleged intruder, police said.
The suspected burglar has not been publicly identified by police.
