Fewer Americans apply for unemployment benefits last week
Man shot, killed while allegedly trying to break into DeKalb home

A suspected burglar was shot to death by an apartment resident in DeKalb County on Thursday morning.

Credit: Henri Hollis

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

A DeKalb County man shot and killed another man who was allegedly trying to break into his apartment Thursday morning, according to police.

DeKalb officers arrived at a complex in the 2800 block of Panthersville Court around 1:45 a.m. and found a man dead from a gunshot wound, a news release states.

Investigators believe the apartment resident, who has not been charged, was acting in self-defense when he fatally shot the alleged intruder, police said.

The suspected burglar has not been publicly identified by police.

