Man shot, killed at Tucker gas station

A man was shot outside a Chevron gas station in Tucker late Friday night.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was shot to death late Friday night at a Chevron gas station in Tucker.

The fatal shooting happened shortly after 10:15 p.m., according to a police statement. Officers called to the scene at 1531 Cooledge Road found the victim lying in a grassy area between the road and the gas station.

Police have not released the victim’s identity and no suspects are in custody, a police spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Officials have not provided details about what led to the shooting.

