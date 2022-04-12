Man shot, killed at Tucker gas station

DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was shot to death late Friday night at a Chevron gas station in Tucker.
The fatal shooting happened shortly after 10:15 p.m., according to a police statement. Officers called to the scene at 1531 Cooledge Road found the victim lying in a grassy area between the road and the gas station.
Police have not released the victim’s identity and no suspects are in custody, a police spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Officials have not provided details about what led to the shooting.
