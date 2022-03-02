Man shot dead at Henry County shopping center

A man was shot and killed at a Henry County shopping center Monday night, officials said.
Officers responded to the Paradise Shoppes of Ellenwood along East Atlanta Road about 7:45 p.m. after a call came in about a person shot, Henry County police spokesman Capt. Randy Lee said Wednesday morning. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital and later died.
Lee did not say where exactly in the plaza the shooting took place.
Police did not say if any suspects have been identified or what led up to the shooting. We’re working to learn more.
