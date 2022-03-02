Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Man shot dead at Henry County shopping center

A man was shot and killed Monday night at a Henry County shopping center. (Credit: Henri Hollis / Henri.Hollis@ajc.com)

Credit: Henri Hollis

caption arrowCaption
A man was shot and killed Monday night at a Henry County shopping center. (Credit: Henri Hollis / Henri.Hollis@ajc.com)

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed at a Henry County shopping center Monday night, officials said.

Officers responded to the Paradise Shoppes of Ellenwood along East Atlanta Road about 7:45 p.m. after a call came in about a person shot, Henry County police spokesman Capt. Randy Lee said Wednesday morning. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital and later died.

Lee did not say where exactly in the plaza the shooting took place.

Police did not say if any suspects have been identified or what led up to the shooting. We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
‘Ridiculous loss of life’: Man slain along Beltline remembered for his volunteerism
1h ago
Body found on sidewalk in front of DeKalb County strip mall
1h ago
Driver in stolen SUV arrested after chaotic police chase through Marietta
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top