Man shot after car wreck takes refuge at DeKalb jail

A man shot after a vehicle crash Saturday afternoon took refuge at the DeKalb County Jail, officials said.
Authorities said the 30-year-old victim was making a food delivery when he became involved in a wreck shortly before 1 p.m. The victim went to confront the driver after the collision and was shot in the chest, DeKalb police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said.
The victim then sought refuge at the DeKalb jail, where police officers met with him, the sheriff’s office said. Smith did not say where the initial crash occurred or what may have caused it.
The shooting is being investigated by DeKalb police. No details were released about a suspected gunman.
