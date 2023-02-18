BreakingNews
Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care
Man shot after car wreck takes refuge at DeKalb jail

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

A man shot after a vehicle crash Saturday afternoon took refuge at the DeKalb County Jail, officials said.

Authorities said the 30-year-old victim was making a food delivery when he became involved in a wreck shortly before 1 p.m. The victim went to confront the driver after the collision and was shot in the chest, DeKalb police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said.

The victim then sought refuge at the DeKalb jail, where police officers met with him, the sheriff’s office said. Smith did not say where the initial crash occurred or what may have caused it.

The shooting is being investigated by DeKalb police. No details were released about a suspected gunman.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

