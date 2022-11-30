Man shot after argument at SE Atlanta impound yard, police say

An argument at a southeast Atlanta impound lot turned violent as a 50-year-old man was shot multiple times Tuesday, according to police.
Nolan Foster, 40, is accused of pulling the trigger and has been arrested, authorities said.
The 911 call came in just before 2 p.m. at the A-Tow lot on Harriet Street, just off Jonesboro Road in the South Atlanta neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was described as alert when he was taken to a hospital.
Officers quickly apprehended Foster at the scene, according to a police statement. He faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Atlanta police declined to say if either the suspect or victim worked at the towing company. No other details were released.
The company has operated in the city for nearly 50 years, according to its website, and it contracts with Atlanta police and other public and private organizations.
About the Author