Man sentenced to life in cousin’s fatal stabbing at abandoned DeKalb home

A man was convicted Wednesday in the 2019 fatal stabbing of his cousin at a home in DeKalb County, the district attorney’s office said.

Steven O’Neal Smith, 42, was found guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of Antonio Carter, 36, and sentenced to life in prison, DeKalb court documents show.

On April 9, 2019, officers were called to a home on North Hairston Road around 3 a.m. after a resident found Carter on his back porch with multiple stab wounds, DeKalb district attorney’s office spokeswoman Claire Chaffins said in a news release. A trail of blood behind the home led officials to an abandoned house located off Lauren Parkway, which intersects with Hairston Road.