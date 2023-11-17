Man sentenced to life in cousin’s fatal stabbing at abandoned DeKalb home

A man was convicted Wednesday in the 2019 fatal stabbing of his cousin at a home in DeKalb County, the district attorney’s office said.
Steven O’Neal Smith, 42, was found guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of Antonio Carter, 36, and sentenced to life in prison, DeKalb court documents show.
On April 9, 2019, officers were called to a home on North Hairston Road around 3 a.m. after a resident found Carter on his back porch with multiple stab wounds, DeKalb district attorney’s office spokeswoman Claire Chaffins said in a news release. A trail of blood behind the home led officials to an abandoned house located off Lauren Parkway, which intersects with Hairston Road.
Carter was taken to a hospital and later died.
Relatives told law enforcement that Carter and Smith were living at the location together. Chaffins said neighbors saw Smith get a kitchen knife and walk toward the abandoned home prior to the stabbing. The exact details of what happened next were not disclosed and the motive was not provided.
Smith was found covered in blood hours after the stabbing in an area not far from the scene, Chaffins confirmed. Through DNA testing, the GBI determined the blood belonged to Carter.
Smith served time at Wheeler Correctional Facility in Alamo from November 2016 until March 2017 for simple battery and aggravated assault out of DeKalb, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records.
About the Author