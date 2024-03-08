Man sentenced to life in 2021 deadly shooting at Gwinnett apartments

A 25-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus five years after being found guilty in a deadly shooting at a Gwinnett County apartment in January 2021.

A jury took less than an hour to convict Karre Rivers of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the killing of 30-year-old O’Shane Scott, the District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

On the afternoon of the shooting, Scott was with his girlfriend in the parking lot of The Aurora at Twenty Seven Hundred apartments just outside Lilburn. At some point, Rivers arrived and both men went into the apartment, officials said.